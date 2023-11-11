Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Drops By 95.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TomTom Price Performance
TMOAY opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. TomTom has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.35.
TomTom Company Profile
