SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

SIBN opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $637.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $36,358.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,980.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $188,891.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,160,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $36,358.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,980.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,556 shares of company stock worth $1,453,139. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 195,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 660,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after buying an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

