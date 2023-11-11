SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $25.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.55. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $637.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.99.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $188,891.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,160,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $188,891.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,160,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $36,358.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,980.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,556 shares of company stock worth $1,453,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SI-BONE by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

