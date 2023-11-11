Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,605,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,629,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 924,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 296,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5,425.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

