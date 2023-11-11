SKYX Platforms (SKYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 257.69% and a negative net margin of 205.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

SKYX opened at $1.32 on Friday. SKYX Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -2,451.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on SKYX Platforms from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKYX Platforms

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SKYX Platforms by 562.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the third quarter worth about $6,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 145.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 582,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 124.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 518.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.