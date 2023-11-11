Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.99 and a 200 day moving average of $438.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

