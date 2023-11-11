Smithfield Trust Co Has $125,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $186.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average is $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

