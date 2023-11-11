Smithfield Trust Co Has $301,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 117,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,043,000 after acquiring an additional 79,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $150.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

