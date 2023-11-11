Smithfield Trust Co Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.55, for a total transaction of $661,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $634.97 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $636.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

