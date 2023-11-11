Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,009 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

