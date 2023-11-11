Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,578 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

