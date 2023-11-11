Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,800 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

