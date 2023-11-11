Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities raised Softchoice from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.00.
Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.
