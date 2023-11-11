Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Down 0.3%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €31.60 ($33.98) and last traded at €31.76 ($34.15). 8,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.86 ($34.26).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €31.71 and its 200 day moving average is €31.84.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

