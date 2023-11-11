SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 13.7%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 9,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 36,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
SOL Global Investments Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
About SOL Global Investments
SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.
