Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $8.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.77.

SWN stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

