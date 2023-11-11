SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $445.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.86. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

