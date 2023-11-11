Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

