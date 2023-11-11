SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Barclays upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SSAAY
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 15.07%. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSAB AB (publ)
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.