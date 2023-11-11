SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

SSAAY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 15.07%. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

