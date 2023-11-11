SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

