Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -218.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -830.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

