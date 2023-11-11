Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$99.64.
Stantec Price Performance
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.0491958 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
