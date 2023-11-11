State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 85.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

