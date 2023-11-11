Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $46.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

TGLS opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.83. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Tecnoglass’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 41.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

