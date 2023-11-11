Stifel Nicolaus Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $87.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 398.56, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

