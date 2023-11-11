StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of Air T stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. Air T has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
