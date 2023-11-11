StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Air T stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. Air T has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

