StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE AP opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

