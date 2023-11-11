StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE AP opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
