StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
