StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

GTIM stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

