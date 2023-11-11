StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

SYPR opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 280,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

