StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %
SYPR opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.24.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
