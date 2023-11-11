StockNews.com Downgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

