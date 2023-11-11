StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.73.

DHR opened at $197.03 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

