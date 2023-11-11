StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.69 on Friday. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of -0.55.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
