StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.69 on Friday. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of -0.55.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koss Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.