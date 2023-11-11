StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PLM opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

