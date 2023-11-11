StockNews.com Lowers UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get UGI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UGI

UGI Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Shares of UGI opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. UGI has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 503.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.