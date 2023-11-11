StockNews.com Upgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.42. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,516,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 104,146 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 284,960 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,028,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,787 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 168,036 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

