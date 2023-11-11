StockNews.com Upgrades Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Weyco Group Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ WEYS opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.
Weyco Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 30.12%.
Institutional Trading of Weyco Group
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
