StockNews.com Upgrades Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Weyco Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

About Weyco Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

