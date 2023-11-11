Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STOK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of STOK opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $190.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

