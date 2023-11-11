Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
