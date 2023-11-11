SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.17.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.