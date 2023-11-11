SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

