Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 7.4%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $279.44 and last traded at $279.44. Approximately 1,907,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,527,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,161 shares of company stock worth $6,744,223 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

