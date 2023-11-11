Supremex (TSE:SXP) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Cormark

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE SXP opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$7.89. The company has a market cap of C$104.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of C$71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. Analysts forecast that Supremex will post 0.9596413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

