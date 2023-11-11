Supremex (TSE:SXP) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Cormark

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE SXP opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$7.89. The company has a market cap of C$104.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.
Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of C$71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. Analysts forecast that Supremex will post 0.9596413 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
