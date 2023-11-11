Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.25

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 576260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

Surface Transforms Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £27.80 million, a P/E ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.52.

About Surface Transforms

(Get Free Report)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.