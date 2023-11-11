Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.09.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $26.18 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,626,000 after acquiring an additional 513,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,946,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,438,000 after acquiring an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,564,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,819,000 after acquiring an additional 85,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,138 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

