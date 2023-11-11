Susquehanna Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $109.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.30.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $102.75 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

