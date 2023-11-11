Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,021 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Infosys by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,497,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,018 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $16.63 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

