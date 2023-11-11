Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $165.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.54 and a 200-day moving average of $194.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

