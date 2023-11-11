Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

