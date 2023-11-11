Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $114.69 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.93.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

