Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

