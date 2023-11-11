Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,615 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 72.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 45,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

